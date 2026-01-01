Deploy NZBHydra2 in one click installation.
Usenet meta-search engine that aggregates dozens of indexers behind a single unified Newznab API endpoint.
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What you can build with NZBHydra2
NZBHydra2 is a Usenet meta-search engine that lets you query dozens of indexers â€” both Usenet-specific Newznab providers and Torznab torrent indexers â€” from one unified web interface and through a single Newznab-compatible API. It deduplicates results across providers, applies your quality and category preferences, caches searches, and exposes everything through an endpoint that Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, and other automation tools can hit directly.
Self-hosting NZBHydra2 on a VPS gives your Arr stack a single, fast, owner-controlled aggregator instead of pointing every downloader at every indexer individually â€” simpler configuration, fewer API calls per provider, and centralized stats on which indexers actually deliver.
Key features of NZBHydra2
Unified Newznab endpoint
Aggregates dozens of indexers behind a single Newznab and Torznab API so Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr only need one entry instead of many.
Cross-provider deduplication
Recognizes duplicate releases across indexers, ranks them by your priority rules, and surfaces only the best hit per release group.
Search caching and stats
Caches recent searches and tracks per-indexer hit rate, response time, and grab counts so you can see which providers are pulling weight.
Flexible result filtering
Per-category quality, language, age, and size filters keep low-quality releases out of your Arr automation pipeline.
Multi-user accounts
Optional per-user accounts with role-based permissions let multiple household members share the same aggregator without crossing visibility.
Why run NZBHydra2 on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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