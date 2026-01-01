Deploy NoteDiscovery in one click installation.
Self-hosted markdown knowledge base with graph view, backlinks, and built-in AI integration via MCP.
Choose a VPS plan for NoteDiscovery
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with NoteDiscovery
NoteDiscovery is a lightweight, self-hosted note-taking and knowledge base application that stores all content as plain markdown files on disk â€” no database, no external services, no vendor lock-in. The editor supports live preview, LaTeX math, Mermaid diagrams, syntax-highlighted code blocks, and auto-save. An interactive graph view visualizes connections between notes via wikilinks, and a backlinks panel shows which notes reference the current one â€” the linked-thinking workflow that makes tools like Obsidian popular, available entirely on your own server.
A built-in MCP (Model Context Protocol) server lets AI assistants like Claude and Cursor query and update your notes directly, making NoteDiscovery one of the few self-hosted note apps with native AI agent integration out of the box.
Key features of NoteDiscovery
Graph view and backlinks
Visualize connections between notes as an interactive graph and see which notes reference the current one â€” making it easy to navigate a growing knowledge base.
Built-in MCP server
Native Model Context Protocol support lets AI assistants like Claude and Cursor read and write your notes directly, without extra plugins or configuration.
Rich markdown editor
Live preview, LaTeX math rendering, Mermaid diagrams, syntax highlighting for 50+ languages, and split-pane editing in a single browser-based interface.
Public note sharing
Generate a token-protected shareable URL with QR code for any note, so you can share individual pages without exposing the whole knowledge base.
Drawing and media support
Embed images, audio, video, and PDFs with inline preview, and create in-app sketches saved as PNG files alongside your markdown notes.
Why run NoteDiscovery on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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