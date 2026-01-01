nopCommerce is the world's most downloaded .NET-based e-commerce platform, trusted by thousands of businesses for running online stores of every size. Built on ASP.NET Core, it ships a feature-complete admin panel for managing products, orders, customers, discounts, and shipping, and supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Microsoft SQL Server out of the box.

The platform's open architecture supports thousands of plugins and themes from the nopCommerce marketplace, letting merchants extend their stores without modifying core code. Self-hosting on your own VPS means zero transaction fees, full control over customer data, and no per-sale charges regardless of revenue volume.