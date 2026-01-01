Node-RED is a flow-based visual programming tool built on Node.js that lets you wire together hardware, APIs, and online services using a browser-based drag-and-drop editor. Originally developed by IBM and now maintained by the OpenJS Foundation, it simplifies building automation workflows without writing complex code â€” connect nodes on a canvas and deploy in seconds.

Self-hosting Node-RED on your own VPS gives you full control over your flows and the sensitive data they process, with no usage limits, no rate throttling, and no dependency on a cloud platform. Whether you're automating IoT sensors, integrating business services, or orchestrating API pipelines, Node-RED provides a flexible, extensible runtime that runs wherever you need it.