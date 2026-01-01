Neo4j is the world's most widely deployed graph database, storing data as nodes and relationships rather than rows and tables. This native graph model makes it exceptionally fast at traversing connections â€” whether you're finding the shortest path between two people, detecting fraud rings, or generating product recommendations â€” without the costly joins that slow down relational databases on connected data problems.

Self-hosting Neo4j on your own VPS gives you full control over your data model, memory configuration, and access permissions. You avoid per-query cloud fees while keeping sensitive relationship data â€” such as user networks, transaction graphs, and organizational hierarchies â€” entirely on infrastructure you control.