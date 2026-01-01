Deploy mStream in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted music streaming server with a clean web player and native mobile apps.
Choose a VPS plan for mStream
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with mStream
mStream is a lightweight, Node.js-based music streaming server focused on getting your collection online with minimal setup. Drop your music into the library volume and mStream automatically scans, indexes, and serves it through a clean responsive web player â€” plus native iOS and Android apps that use the same backend API for offline listening and gapless playback on mobile.
Self-hosting mStream on a VPS gives you private, always-on access to your music library from any device, without the storage caps, device limits, or licensing churn of commercial streaming services. The default public mode prioritizes immediate usability; per-user accounts can be added through the admin UI once you decide to expose the server publicly.
Key features of mStream
Drop-and-stream library
Add files to the music folder and mStream picks them up automatically â€” no manual import step, no media library scanner to configure first.
Native mobile apps
Official iOS and Android apps connect to your server for offline playback, gapless transitions, and cellular-friendly transcoding.
Multi-user accounts
Optional per-user accounts with per-library access control let households share one server without merging music collections.
Responsive web player
Modern HTML5 player that works smoothly on desktop and mobile browsers with playlists, search, album art, and shuffle.
Admin UI for tuning
Live admin interface controls public-mode toggle, uploads, file modifications, and account lockdown without restarting the server.
Why run mStream on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.