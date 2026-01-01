Deploy Movary in one click installation.
Self-hosted movie watch history tracker with Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and Trakt scrobbling and rich statistics.
Choose a VPS plan for Movary
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Movary
Movary is a free, open-source web application built specifically for movie enthusiasts who want full ownership of their viewing history. It pulls metadata from The Movie Database and IMDb, tracks every play with timestamps and ratings, and surfaces deep statistics on the actors, directors, genres, languages, and decades that shape your taste.
Self-hosting Movary on a VPS keeps your watch history private and portable, with imports from Trakt, Letterboxd, and Netflix, plus automatic scrobbling from Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and Kodi. Unlike commercial trackers, there is no ad targeting, no per-user pricing, and your viewing data never leaves your server.
Key features of Movary
Plex and Jellyfin scrobbling
Automatically log every movie watched in Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, or Kodi without manually marking plays.
Detailed watch statistics
See your top actors, directors, genres, languages, and decades with charts that visualize how your taste evolves over time.
Trakt and Letterboxd import
Bring existing watch history from Trakt, Letterboxd, or Netflix on day one rather than starting from scratch.
Ratings and personal notes
Rate every movie with personal scores and notes to rebuild the picture of films you have already seen.
Installable web app
Install Movary as a progressive web app on phones and desktops for a native feel without an app store.
Multi-user support
Share one server with friends or family while keeping every profile, with its own watchlist, ratings, and statistics, fully isolated.
Why run Movary on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.