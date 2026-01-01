MongoDB is a leading open-source document database that stores data in flexible JSON-like documents rather than rigid relational tables. Version 4.4 delivers a production-ready platform with ACID multi-document transactions, a powerful aggregation framework, and horizontal scalability through sharding. Its dynamic schema lets application data structures evolve without complex migrations, making it a natural fit for modern development workflows.

Running MongoDB on your own VPS gives you dedicated I/O performance, full configuration control, and predictable costs compared to managed cloud database services. You can tune memory allocation, implement custom backup strategies, and connect any application using the native drivers available for every major programming language.