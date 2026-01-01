Up to 70% off for MiroTalk

Deploy MiroTalk in one click installation.

Self-hosted P2P video conferencing with unlimited rooms, screen sharing, and no app install required for participants.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy MiroTalk in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for MiroTalk

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with MiroTalk

MiroTalk P2P is a self-hosted WebRTC video conferencing platform that routes media directly between participants â€” not through your server. Because video streams travel peer-to-peer, latency is minimal and your VPS bandwidth is used only for signaling, even when multiple rooms run simultaneously. Participants join from any modern browser via a shareable link with no account, download, or plugin required.

Unlike cloud services that log and process meeting data on their infrastructure, self-hosting MiroTalk keeps every conversation on hardware you own. Rooms can be password-protected, host protection limits session creation to authorized users, and a REST API lets you integrate meeting creation into your own applications.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of MiroTalk

Peer-to-peer media

Video and audio stream directly between participants â€” not through your server â€” keeping latency low and bandwidth costs near zero regardless of how many rooms run concurrently.

No app required

Participants join from any modern browser via a shareable link with no account registration, download, or browser plugin needed.

Screen sharing and recording

Share your screen or a specific application window, and record sessions locally to your device without storing recordings on the server.

Whiteboard and file sharing

Collaborate in real time on a shared whiteboard and transfer files directly between participants during a session without external storage.

Host protection

Require a password to create new rooms, limiting session creation to authorized users while keeping participant join links open and frictionless.

REST API and embedding

Create rooms and generate join tokens programmatically via a documented REST API, and embed the conferencing UI in any website as an iframe.

Why run MiroTalk on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

Buzz

Buzz

Self-hosted workspace where humans and AI agents share the same rooms

Select
Apache Answer

Apache Answer

Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building

Select
Artalk

Artalk

Lightweight self-hosted comment system with Go backend and embeddable JS widget

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.