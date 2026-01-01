Deploy Milvus in one click installation.
Open-source vector database built for AI applications that searches billions of embeddings with sub-millisecond latency.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Milvus
Milvus is the world's most popular open-source vector database, purpose-built to store and search high-dimensional embeddings generated by machine learning models. It supports HNSW, IVF, and DiskANN indexes, hybrid dense and sparse vector search, and handles billions of vectors while maintaining sub-millisecond query latency. This template deploys the full Milvus stack with etcd for metadata, MinIO for object storage, and the Attu web UI for visual management.
Hosting Milvus on your own VPS keeps proprietary embeddings and sensitive user data within your infrastructure, provides dedicated memory and CPU for index-heavy AI workloads, and eliminates the per-query costs of managed vector database services.
Key features of Milvus
Billion-Scale Search
Index and query billions of vectors with sub-millisecond latency using HNSW, IVF, or DiskANN indexes.
Hybrid Search
Combine dense vectors, sparse vectors, and metadata filters in a single query for more precise AI retrieval.
RAG-Ready Infrastructure
Store document embeddings and retrieve relevant context for LLMs, powering accurate chatbots and Q&A systems.
Attu Web UI
Manage collections, run queries, and monitor cluster health through a built-in browser-based management console.
Multi-Language SDKs
Official clients for Python, Java, Go, and Node.js plus REST and gRPC APIs integrate with any AI stack.
Why run Milvus on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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