Deploy MeshCentral in one click installation.
Self-hosted remote monitoring and management platform for desktops, servers, and IoT devices over the local network or the internet.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MeshCentral
MeshCentral is a complete open-source remote monitoring and management platform that lets you take over remote desktops, run shells, transfer files, and inspect device telemetry across Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD machines from a single web console. Lightweight agents run on each managed device and connect outbound to your MeshCentral server, so you can reach them through firewalls and NAT without VPN tunnels.
Self-hosting MeshCentral on your VPS gives you a private TeamViewer or AnyDesk replacement with no per-seat fees, no bandwidth caps, and no third-party access to your remote sessions. The platform is the core technology behind Tactical RMM and is deployed by IT shops, MSPs, and home labs to manage anything from a handful of personal devices to thousands of customer endpoints.
Key features of MeshCentral
Remote desktop and shell
Take over Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD machines through a fast web-based remote desktop, shell, and file transfer interface â€” no client install required.
Lightweight agent
Tiny native agents connect outbound from each device, so MeshCentral works through firewalls and NAT without VPN tunnels or open inbound ports on managed hosts.
Device groups and policies
Organize endpoints into mesh groups with role-based permissions, scheduled tasks, and bulk actions so large fleets stay manageable.
Two-factor authentication
Built-in TOTP, WebAuthn, and email 2FA keep the admin console safe even when exposed to the public internet.
Session recording and audit
Optional recording of remote desktop sessions plus a detailed audit log lets you review every action taken by every administrator.
REST and WebSocket APIs
Comprehensive APIs let you script device management, integrate with ticketing tools, or build on top of MeshCentral as the foundation of a custom RMM.
Why run MeshCentral on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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