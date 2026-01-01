Deploy Memos in one click installation.
Lightweight, privacy-first note-taking app with a frictionless timeline for capturing thoughts instantly.
Choose a VPS plan for Memos
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Memos
Memos is a self-hosted note-taking app built around a simple timeline that removes the friction of traditional note tools â€” no titles, no folders, just type and save. It supports Markdown formatting, hashtag organization, image attachments, full-text search, and multi-user access from a single lightweight container backed by SQLite.
Running Memos on your own VPS means your notes never touch a third-party server, subscription fees are eliminated, and your entire captured knowledge base remains accessible indefinitely without the risk of service shutdowns that affect commercial note-taking platforms.
Key features of Memos
Frictionless Capture
No titles or folders required â€” open the app, type your thought, and save in seconds without interrupting your workflow.
Markdown Support
Format notes with headers, code blocks, checklists, and links using standard Markdown syntax.
Hashtag Organization
Tag notes with hashtags as you write and filter the timeline instantly to review any topic or project.
Full-Text Search
Find any note across your entire history in milliseconds without navigating folder hierarchies.
Complete Privacy
All notes stay on your VPS â€” no advertising analysis, no cloud sync to third parties, and no subscription fees.
Why run Memos on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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