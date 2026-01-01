Mathesar is an open-source web application that puts a spreadsheet-style interface on top of any PostgreSQL database. Instead of replacing your database, it connects directly using native PostgreSQL roles and permissions, so every user sees exactly the data they are authorized to access â€” with no separate identity layer required.

Self-hosting Mathesar keeps your data under your control while giving non-technical team members a way to query, filter, and edit records through a familiar grid interface. Developers retain full access to the underlying Postgres schema, meaning Mathesar works alongside your existing tools rather than replacing them.