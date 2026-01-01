Deploy MariaDB in one click installation.
Open-source relational database and drop-in MySQL replacement trusted by millions of deployments worldwide.
Choose a VPS plan for MariaDB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MariaDB
MariaDB is one of the world's most widely deployed relational databases, created by the original MySQL developers to remain permanently open source. It offers full ACID compliance, MySQL compatibility, multiple storage engines, and enterprise features like Galera Cluster for high availability â€” making it a solid foundation for web applications, SaaS platforms, and data workloads of any size.
Running MariaDB on your own VPS gives you dedicated database resources, direct control over configuration and tuning, and a shared database server accessible to all your applications â€” without the overhead and per-resource pricing of managed database services.
Key features of MariaDB
MySQL Compatibility
Drop-in replacement for MySQL means existing applications, drivers, and tooling work without code changes.
ACID Transactions
Full transactional support with InnoDB ensures data integrity for applications that cannot afford inconsistent state.
Galera Cluster
Built-in multi-master replication for high availability deployments that need zero-downtime database operations.
Multiple Storage Engines
Choose from InnoDB, Aria, ColumnStore, and more to match the storage engine to each workload type.
JSON & Spatial Data
Native JSON data type and spatial indexes support modern application data models alongside traditional relational data.
Why run MariaDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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