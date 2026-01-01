Manticore Search is a powerful open-source database built specifically for search. Created in 2017 as a continuation of the Sphinx Search project, it combines full-text search, vector similarity search, and real-time analytics in a single engine â€” accessible via the familiar MySQL protocol or a JSON HTTP API.

Unlike Elasticsearch, Manticore is written in C++ and requires minimal resources while delivering excellent query performance across billions of documents. Self-hosting on your own VPS gives you complete control over your search infrastructure â€” no per-query fees, no vendor lock-in, and no JVM overhead.