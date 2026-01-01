Listmonk is a fast, open-source newsletter and mailing list platform built with Go for maximum efficiency. It handles millions of subscribers with minimal resource usage, supports advanced segmentation, personalization, and campaign analytics, and works with any SMTP provider. The clean admin UI makes managing lists and sending campaigns straightforward without the bloat of enterprise marketing tools.

Self-hosting Listmonk eliminates per-email or per-subscriber SaaS fees, keeps your subscriber data entirely on your own infrastructure, and lets you configure sending rates and SMTP providers exactly as your workflow requires â€” with no platform limits or vendor lock-in.