LimeSurvey is a leading open-source survey platform that enables researchers, businesses, and institutions to create professional online questionnaires. It supports 80+ languages, advanced branching logic, participant management, and comprehensive data export options including SPSS and Excel formats.

With its extensive question types, custom theming, and plugin architecture, LimeSurvey provides enterprise-grade survey capabilities without subscription fees. This template includes MariaDB for reliable data storage, Redis for fast session management, and Traefik HTTPS routing for secure survey submissions.