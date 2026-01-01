Deploy LimeSurvey in one click installation.
Professional online survey platform for creating questionnaires and collecting data.
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What you can build with LimeSurvey
LimeSurvey is a leading open-source survey platform that enables researchers, businesses, and institutions to create professional online questionnaires. It supports 80+ languages, advanced branching logic, participant management, and comprehensive data export options including SPSS and Excel formats.
With its extensive question types, custom theming, and plugin architecture, LimeSurvey provides enterprise-grade survey capabilities without subscription fees. This template includes MariaDB for reliable data storage, Redis for fast session management, and Traefik HTTPS routing for secure survey submissions.
Key features of LimeSurvey
Advanced Question Types
Choose from 28+ question types including matrix, ranking, file upload, and equation-based questions for any survey scenario.
Branching Logic
Create dynamic surveys that show or hide questions based on previous answers using a powerful expression manager.
Multi-Language Surveys
Build surveys in 80+ languages with automatic right-to-left text support for truly global data collection.
Data Export & Analysis
Export results to SPSS, R, Excel, and CSV formats with built-in statistics, charts, and cross-tabulation tools.
Participant Management
Track respondents with token-based access, send reminders, and control quotas for precise survey administration.
Why run LimeSurvey on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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