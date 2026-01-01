Deploy Kavita in one click installation.
Self-hosted digital library for comics, manga, light novels, and ebooks with dedicated readers and multi-user support.
Choose a VPS plan for Kavita
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Kavita
Kavita is a feature-rich self-hosted digital library manager supporting CBZ, CBR, EPUB, PDF, and all major comic and ebook formats. It auto-scans and catalogs your media with automatic metadata extraction, and provides dedicated reader interfaces optimized for each content type â€” including dual-page comic spreads, right-to-left manga flow, and Webtoon continuous scroll.
Hosting Kavita on your own VPS makes your entire collection available 24/7 from any device without depending on home hardware uptime. Multi-user support with role-based permissions lets families share a library with age-appropriate access controls, while OPDS support means any compatible reading app can connect to your server.
Key features of Kavita
Universal Format Support
Read CBZ, CBR, CB7, CBT, PDF, and EPUB files with automatic format detection and rendering optimized for each file type.
Specialized Readers
Dedicated reader modes for comics, manga (right-to-left), ebooks, and Webtoon scrolling adapt to each content type automatically.
Multi-User Libraries
Create unlimited user accounts with admin, librarian, and reader roles, plus age restriction controls for family-safe browsing.
Smart Metadata
Kavita+ connects to Comic Vine, AniList, and other providers to automatically enrich your library with covers, descriptions, and creator info.
OPDS & Tachiyomi Support
Access your library through any OPDS-compatible app or the Tachiyomi extension on Android, giving you flexibility in how you read.
Why run Kavita on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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