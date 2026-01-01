Deploy Juxtapose in one click installation.
Self-hosted notification router that forwards webhook events from dev tools to Slack, Google Chat, and more.
Choose a VPS plan for Juxtapose
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Juxtapose
Juxtapose is a self-hosted notification routing service that receives webhook events from development and operations tools â€” Jira, Bitbucket, Docker Hub, Jenkins, Zendesk, and Gerrit â€” and delivers formatted alerts to your preferred messaging platform. A Liquid-based template engine lets each user customize notification content and apply filtering rules, so teams only receive the alerts that matter to them.
Self-hosting Juxtapose on your own VPS keeps potentially sensitive notification payloads â€” commit messages, ticket details, build logs â€” entirely within your infrastructure. There are no per-notification fees, no rate limits, and no dependency on third-party routing services that may change pricing or discontinue support for your tools.
Key features of Juxtapose
Webhook Ingestion
Receive events from Jira, Bitbucket, Docker Hub, Jenkins, Zendesk, and Gerrit with pre-built parsers for each service.
Multi-Platform Delivery
Route notifications to Slack, Google Chat, Jabber/XMPP, and Pushover, reaching teams wherever they communicate.
Liquid Template Engine
Customize notification messages with Liquid templates and built-in modifiers, shaping exactly what information each alert contains.
Per-User Filtering Rules
Each user defines their own filtering rules based on incoming data fields, eliminating alert fatigue from irrelevant project activity.
LDAP Authentication
Integrate with existing LDAP directories for centralized user management and single sign-on across enterprise environments.
Why run Juxtapose on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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