Deploy Jitsi Meet with one-click installation.
Self-hosted video conferencing platform with screen sharing, end-to-end encryption, and no per-participant fees â€” a Zoom alternative.
Choose a VPS plan for Jitsi Meet
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Jitsi Meet
Jitsi Meet is a free, open-source video conferencing platform that runs entirely in the browser using WebRTC, with no plugins, apps, or accounts required for participants. Built by the team behind the popular meet.jit.si public service and used by 8x8 in their commercial cloud platform, Jitsi Meet supports HD video, screen sharing, end-to-end encryption, recording, live streaming to YouTube, raised hands, polls, breakout rooms, and live captions out of the box.
Self-hosting Jitsi Meet on your own VPS gives organizations and communities unlimited meeting minutes for unlimited participants, with every audio and video stream routed by your own infrastructure rather than passing through a third-party SaaS that could change pricing, throttle bandwidth, or analyze meeting metadata.
Key features of Jitsi Meet
Browser-only video calls
Participants join from any modern browser without installing software, plugins, or creating accounts â€” share a URL and conferences start instantly.
Screen sharing and recording
Share applications, browser tabs, or entire screens during calls, with optional in-meeting recording and live streaming to YouTube or other RTMP endpoints.
End-to-end encryption
Optional E2EE for one-to-one calls and small group meetings keeps audio and video streams encrypted from sender to receiver even from the server itself.
Breakout rooms and polls
Split larger meetings into smaller breakout groups for discussion, run live polls, raise hands, and use reactions for interactive conference dynamics.
Live captions and dial-in
Optional integration with Jigasi for SIP dial-in and live captioning makes meetings accessible to phone callers and participants who need transcripts.
No per-seat pricing
Host unlimited meetings with unlimited participants on your own VPS â€” no per-participant fees, no meeting time limits, no upgrade prompts.
Why run Jitsi Meet on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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