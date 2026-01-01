Jitsi Meet is a free, open-source video conferencing platform that runs entirely in the browser using WebRTC, with no plugins, apps, or accounts required for participants. Built by the team behind the popular meet.jit.si public service and used by 8x8 in their commercial cloud platform, Jitsi Meet supports HD video, screen sharing, end-to-end encryption, recording, live streaming to YouTube, raised hands, polls, breakout rooms, and live captions out of the box.

Self-hosting Jitsi Meet on your own VPS gives organizations and communities unlimited meeting minutes for unlimited participants, with every audio and video stream routed by your own infrastructure rather than passing through a third-party SaaS that could change pricing, throttle bandwidth, or analyze meeting metadata.