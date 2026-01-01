Jellyswarrm is an open-source aggregation proxy that combines several Jellyfin servers behind one endpoint, presenting libraries, users, and playback as if they came from a single server. It is built for households and friend groups whose movies, shows, and music live on separate machines or networks but who want one place to browse and play everything.

Because it speaks the Jellyfin API natively, existing mobile, TV, and desktop clients keep working without reconfiguration. Self-hosting Jellyswarrm on a VPS gives you a stable public entry point that bridges remote Jellyfin instances without VPNs or SMB mounts, while transcoding still happens on the upstream server that owns the media.