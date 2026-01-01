Deploy InvoiceShelf with one-click installation.
Self-hosted open-source invoicing platform for freelancers and small businesses, formerly known as Crater.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with InvoiceShelf
InvoiceShelf is a self-hosted invoicing and billing platform for freelancers, consultants, and small businesses that need a professional invoicing solution without monthly SaaS fees. It covers the complete billing workflow: clients, items, invoices, estimates, expenses, and payments â€” with support for multiple currencies, tax rates, and customizable PDF templates.
Hosting InvoiceShelf on your own VPS keeps your financial data and client records private on infrastructure you control. With built-in Stripe payment gateway integration and a client portal where customers can view and pay invoices online, you get a polished billing experience without per-invoice fees or vendor lock-in.
Key features of InvoiceShelf
Invoices and estimates
Create professional invoices and estimates with customizable templates and automatic PDF generation for every document.
Online payment portal
Clients can view, download, and pay invoices online through a self-serve portal with Stripe payment gateway integration.
Expense tracking
Log and categorize business expenses alongside invoices to keep a complete financial picture in one place.
Multi-currency support
Bill clients in their local currency with configurable exchange rates and per-invoice currency selection.
Tax management
Define multiple tax rates and apply them per item or per invoice to handle VAT, GST, and other tax structures.
Why run InvoiceShelf on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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