HyperDX is an open-source observability platform that consolidates logs, traces, metrics, and session replays in a single interface — a self-hostable alternative to Datadog and other commercial APM tools. It is built on ClickHouse for fast queries over high-cardinality telemetry and natively speaks OpenTelemetry, so any OTEL-instrumented application can send data without custom exporters or proprietary agents.

Self-hosting HyperDX on your VPS avoids per-host and per-GB ingestion fees that scale unpredictably with traffic. Logs, traces, and user session data — often containing customer identifiers, API payloads, and internal system details — stay on your own infrastructure with retention and access controlled entirely by you.