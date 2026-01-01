Homer is a lightweight, open-source dashboard that turns your collection of self-hosted services into a clean, organized homepage. Configured entirely through a single YAML file, it requires no database and no backend â€” just a handful of lines to build a polished portal for every application on your server. Changes to the config file take effect immediately on page refresh, so maintaining your dashboard is effortless.

Self-hosting Homer on your own VPS means your dashboard stays private, loads instantly from static files, and can be customized without limits. With PWA support, it installs on mobile devices like a native app, giving you and your team quick access to all your services from anywhere.