Homebridge is a lightweight Node.js server that emulates the iOS HomeKit API, enabling Siri control and Home app integration for thousands of devices that don't natively support Apple's ecosystem. With over 2,000 community-developed plugins, it bridges smart lights, thermostats, cameras, and security systems from brands like Ring, Nest, TP-Link, and Tuya into a unified HomeKit experience.

Running Homebridge on a VPS ensures 24/7 availability for your HomeKit automations regardless of local power or network conditions, with persistent plugin configuration and reliable remote access from anywhere in the world.