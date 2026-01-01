Deploy Hister in one click installation.
Local-first personal search engine that full-text indexes your browser history and knowledge base.
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What you can build with Hister
Hister is an open-source search engine that automatically full-text indexes the websites you visit, turning your browser history into a private, searchable knowledge base. Instead of scrolling through a chronological history list or relying on remote search engines that profile every query, Hister lets you find any page you have already read using its content, not just its title or URL.
Self-hosting Hister keeps your browsing data, indexed content, and search queries entirely on your VPS. The same instance can crawl additional sites, index local files, expose an MCP endpoint to AI agents, and serve multiple users â€” all without sending a single query to a third-party service.
Key features of Hister
Full-text history index
Automatically indexes the actual content of pages you visit so you can search by what was written, not just by URL or title.
Powerful query language
Filter by domain, date range, language, tags, and full-text expressions using a dedicated query syntax built for precision.
Local file indexing
Point Hister at directories on your VPS to index notes, documents, and knowledge bases alongside your browsing history.
Built-in crawler
Extend the index by crawling external sites with either a traditional HTTP crawler or a headless browser for JavaScript-heavy pages.
Multi-user support
Host a shared instance for a team or local community with per-user indexes and OAuth-based authentication.
AI and MCP integration
Enable optional semantic search and expose results to AI agents through a Model Context Protocol endpoint.
Why run Hister on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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