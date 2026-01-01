HeyForm is a modern open-source form builder that creates engaging conversational interfaces where questions appear one at a time. This approach delivers significantly higher completion rates compared to traditional form builders, making it ideal for surveys, questionnaires, quizzes, and lead capture forms.

With over 40 input types, conditional logic, custom themes, and built-in analytics, HeyForm provides a powerful no-code platform for data collection while keeping all submissions under your control. This template includes MongoDB for form storage, KeyDB for caching, and Traefik HTTPS routing for secure form access.