Grist is an open-source relational spreadsheet that combines the familiarity of spreadsheets with the power of databases. Teams use it to organize data, build custom views, create dashboards, and design interactive applications without writing code, making it a versatile self-hosted alternative to Airtable.

With Python formulas, granular access controls, a REST API, and custom widgets, Grist empowers both technical and non-technical users to build sophisticated data applications. This template includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage, Redis for performance caching, and Traefik HTTPS routing for secure team access.