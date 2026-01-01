Deploy Gramps Web in one click installation.
Self-hosted genealogy platform for building, exploring, and sharing family trees from any browser.
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What you can build with Gramps Web
Gramps Web is the collaborative web interface for Gramps, the most widely used open-source genealogy platform. It transforms your private family tree database into a multi-user web application â€” accessible from any browser â€” complete with interactive charts, maps, full-text search, and DNA analysis tools. Unlike cloud genealogy services that monetize your family history data, Gramps Web runs entirely on your own VPS, keeping every ancestor record, document, and photo under your full control.
Gramps Web uses Gramps' native database format, so existing desktop Gramps data imports directly and changes made through the web interface sync back to the desktop app. The first user to register becomes the tree owner and administrator.
Key features of Gramps Web
Interactive family charts
Fan charts, pedigree views, descendant trees, and timeline visualizations give different perspectives on your family history in the browser.
Full-text search
Search across every person, place, event, source, and note in your tree instantly â€” including content inside attached documents and media.
Desktop sync
Uses Gramps native database format for bidirectional sync with the Gramps desktop app, so web and desktop edits stay in step.
Multi-user collaboration
Invite family members with role-based permissions â€” editors can add records while viewers can only browse, keeping your data organized.
DNA analysis tools
Chromosome browser, shared DNA segment visualization, and kit management for integrating genetic genealogy data alongside traditional records.
Why run Gramps Web on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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