GoWA (Go WhatsApp Web Multi-Device) is an open-source REST API server that connects to WhatsApp through the multi-device protocol. It provides a clean web UI for managing WhatsApp sessions and a full REST API for sending messages, managing contacts, and handling webhooks â€” all from your own server.

Self-hosting GoWA on your VPS ensures your WhatsApp session data stays private, your API has no rate limits from third-party providers, and you maintain full control over message routing and webhook integrations.