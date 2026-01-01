Gotify is a lightweight, open-source push notification server that lets you send and receive messages in real time. A straightforward REST API makes it easy to integrate notifications from scripts, monitoring tools, cron jobs, and applications without relying on Firebase, Pushover, or any other third-party service. It supports multiple client applications and organizes notifications by source with priority levels.

Self-hosting Gotify keeps all notification data on your own VPS, guaranteeing privacy and availability. Its minimal resource footprint means it runs comfortably alongside other applications without competing for memory or CPU.