Deploy Gonic in one click installation.
Lightweight, self-hosted music streaming server with full Subsonic API compatibility for any Subsonic client.
Choose a VPS plan for Gonic
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Gonic
Gonic is a free and open-source Subsonic server written in Go. It gives you a personal music streaming service that works with dozens of popular Subsonic-compatible clients â€” Symfonium, Amperfy, Dsub, Strawberry, and more â€” so you can listen to your own library from any device.
Built for efficiency, Gonic handles libraries of tens of thousands of tracks without requiring a dedicated database server. It supports on-the-fly audio transcoding, podcast management, scrobbling to Last.fm and ListenBrainz, and multi-user access with per-user preferences. It runs comfortably on low-power hardware like a Raspberry Pi.
Key features of Gonic
Subsonic API compatible
Works out of the box with all major Subsonic and OpenSubsonic clients, giving you a wide choice of mobile and desktop apps.
On-the-fly transcoding
Converts audio to any supported format in real time, letting clients request the bitrate and codec that suits their connection.
Scrobbling support
Automatically scrobbles plays to Last.fm and ListenBrainz so your listening history stays accurate across all clients.
Podcast management
Subscribe to podcast feeds and manage episode downloads directly from the server, keeping all audio in one place.
Multi-user access
Create separate accounts with individual transcoding profiles and access controls for household or team sharing.
Why run Gonic on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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