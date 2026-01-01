GLPI (Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique) is a comprehensive open-source IT Service Management platform that combines asset inventory, help desk ticketing, software license tracking, and change management in a single web application. It supports over 70 languages and a plugin ecosystem with 150+ extensions, adapting to IT operations of any size.

Self-hosting GLPI on your VPS removes per-user licensing costs and keeps sensitive IT infrastructure data under organizational control. This deployment includes MariaDB for reliable storage. After deployment, complete the setup wizard in your browser using the database credentials displayed during the deployment process.