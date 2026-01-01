Deploy Glances in one click installation.
Cross-platform system monitoring tool providing real-time CPU, memory, disk, network, and container metrics via a web interface.
Choose a VPS plan for Glances
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Glances
Glances is a comprehensive server monitoring tool that combines the visibility of top, htop, iotop, and df into a single, unified web interface. It provides real-time metrics for CPU, memory, swap, disk I/O, network, processes, and running Docker containers â€” along with configurable alerting when thresholds are exceeded.
Self-hosting Glances on your VPS gives you complete visibility into your server infrastructure without sending performance data to external monitoring services. This template deploys Glances with read-only Docker socket access and host PID namespace so container and system-level metrics are fully visible from the secure HTTPS interface.
Key features of Glances
Real-time system metrics
Monitor CPU, memory, swap, load averages, disk I/O, and network bandwidth all from a single web dashboard.
Docker container monitoring
Per-container CPU, memory, and network usage is visible alongside host-level system metrics in one view.
Configurable alerting
Set thresholds for CPU, memory, and disk usage to trigger automatic alerts before resource exhaustion causes problems.
Metrics export
Export performance data to InfluxDB, Prometheus, and other time-series databases for long-term trend analysis.
RESTful API
A built-in REST API enables custom integrations, scripted queries, and embedding metrics in other dashboards.
Why run Glances on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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