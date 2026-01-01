GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a free, open-source raster graphics editor with a feature set comparable to commercial tools. It handles photo retouching, color correction, layer-based compositing, digital painting, and graphic design in a single application. This template runs GIMP in a browser-accessible desktop via KasmVNC, so your full editing environment is reachable from any device without installing anything locally.

Hosting GIMP on a VPS means your custom brushes, scripts, and project files are always available from any machine. Dedicated CPU and RAM resources handle large canvases and batch export jobs that would strain a low-spec local device.