FUXA is an open-source SCADA/HMI/dashboard platform built entirely for the web. The drag-and-drop editor runs in the browser, so engineers can design plant mimics, dashboards, and operator screens without installing proprietary tooling â€” and the same screens render on any device with a browser.

Self-hosting FUXA on your own VPS keeps tag data, project files, and device credentials inside infrastructure you control, which matters for OT environments where cloud-hosted SCADA is rarely an option. The Node.js runtime ships with native drivers for Modbus, Siemens S7, OPC-UA, BACnet, MQTT, and Ethernet/IP, so it can talk to existing PLCs and field devices without extra gateways.