Fireshare is a self-hosted media sharing platform designed for sharing game clips, videos, and images through unique, per-item shareable links. Upload your recordings once and share them individually with friends or publicly â€” each clip gets its own URL, with optional password protection for items you want to keep semi-private.

Unlike cloud video services, Fireshare runs entirely on your own VPS with no upload limits, no watermarks, and no account required for viewers. Content is organized by game, browsable through a public or private feed, and subscribable via RSS â€” giving your audience a proper home for your video content without sending them to a third-party platform.