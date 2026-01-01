Deploy Fireshare in one click installation.
Self-hosted video and image sharing platform for game clips with unique shareable links and password-protected access.
Choose a VPS plan for Fireshare
Every plan has everything you need and more
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
What you can build with Fireshare
Fireshare is a self-hosted media sharing platform designed for sharing game clips, videos, and images through unique, per-item shareable links. Upload your recordings once and share them individually with friends or publicly â€” each clip gets its own URL, with optional password protection for items you want to keep semi-private.
Unlike cloud video services, Fireshare runs entirely on your own VPS with no upload limits, no watermarks, and no account required for viewers. Content is organized by game, browsable through a public or private feed, and subscribable via RSS â€” giving your audience a proper home for your video content without sending them to a third-party platform.
Key features of Fireshare
Per-Clip Shareable Links
Every video and image gets a unique public URL you can share directly â€” no forced account creation or platform redirect for viewers.
Password-Protected Sharing
Lock individual clips or your entire feed behind a password so you control exactly who can view your content.
Game-Based Organization
Tag and browse content by game title, keeping your clips organized and making it easy for viewers to find footage for a specific game.
RSS Feed Support
Fireshare generates RSS feeds so followers can subscribe and get notified whenever you publish new clips or images.
Built-in Video Transcoding
CPU-based transcoding processes uploads into web-optimized formats automatically, so clips play smoothly in any browser without manual conversion.
Why run Fireshare on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Recommended server location:
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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
30-day money-back guarantee
Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.
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