Up to 70% off for Firefox

Deploy Firefox in one click installation.

Self-hosted Firefox browser accessible from any device through a web interface, with persistent bookmarks, extensions, and settings.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
$6.49/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Firefox in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Firefox

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Firefox

Firefox in Docker runs a fully-featured browser on your VPS and streams it to any modern web browser via a web-based GUI. This gives you an isolated browsing environment that protects your local devices, masks your home IP address, and lets you maintain a consistent browsing profile â€” complete with bookmarks, passwords, and extensions â€” accessible from anywhere in the world.

Self-hosting Firefox on your VPS means your browsing sessions are never processed through a commercial remote-desktop service, giving security researchers, privacy-conscious users, and remote teams a private, always-available browser under their own control.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Firefox

Isolated Browsing Environment

Browse from the VPS IP rather than your local connection, protecting your local system from web-based threats and masking your home address.

Persistent Profile

Bookmarks, history, passwords, and installed extensions survive container restarts, giving you a consistent browser experience every time.

Access From Any Device

Open your browser session in any modern web browser â€” no software installation or VNC client needed on the accessing device.

Extension Support

Install any Firefox add-on including ad blockers, password managers, and privacy tools just as you would on a local Firefox installation.

Audio Streaming

Web audio is enabled by default so you can play media, watch videos, and use web-based voice applications through the remote session.

Why run Firefox on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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