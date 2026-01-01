Fider is an open-source feedback platform that bridges the gap between product teams and their users. Its public voting portal lets users submit ideas, upvote existing requests, and engage in discussions â€” ensuring the most valuable features get prioritized first. Teams can update statuses, communicate roadmap decisions, and keep their community informed throughout the development cycle.

Self-hosting Fider on your VPS keeps all feedback and user data under your control, eliminates per-user pricing from hosted alternatives, and lets you tailor branding and authentication to match your product's identity.