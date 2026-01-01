Explo is a self-hosted music discovery server that connects your ListenBrainz listening history to your personal music library. It pulls weekly and daily recommendation playlists from ListenBrainz, finds the matching tracks via YouTube or Soulseek, downloads them, and creates playlists directly inside Navidrome, Jellyfin, Emby, Plex, Subsonic, or MPD â€” automatically, on a schedule you control.

Unlike streaming services that lock recommendations behind subscriptions and opaque algorithms, Explo gives you full transparency: every recommendation is traceable to your actual listening data on ListenBrainz, and every downloaded track lives on your own server. The built-in web UI lets you manage schedules, browse playlist history, and configure all integrations without editing config files.