Evolution API is an open-source platform that provides a comprehensive REST API for WhatsApp messaging automation. Built on the Baileys library, it lets developers connect WhatsApp accounts, send and receive messages, manage contacts, and trigger webhooks for real-time event processing â€” all without expensive official API fees for non-Cloud API connections.

Self-hosting Evolution API on your VPS keeps all customer conversation data on your own infrastructure, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations and eliminating per-message costs that make commercial providers expensive at scale. The included PostgreSQL database and Redis cache provide reliable persistence and high-throughput message handling for production workloads.