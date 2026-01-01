Deploy ErsatzTV in one-click installation.
Self-hosted IPTV server that turns a personal media library into custom 24/7 live TV channels with electronic program guide.
Choose a VPS plan for ErsatzTV
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ErsatzTV
ErsatzTV is an open-source self-hosted platform that transforms a personal media library â€” Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, or local files â€” into live, custom-scheduled TV channels with a real electronic program guide. Channels stream as M3U/HLS playlists that any IPTV-aware client can tune in to: Channels DVR, Plex DVR, Jellyfin Live TV, VLC, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and mobile apps.
Self-hosting ErsatzTV on your own VPS gives you a private classic-cable replacement built entirely from media you already own, without subscribing to a streaming service or being interrupted by ads. Schedule themed marathons, news-style rotations, music-video channels, or kids' programming blocks, then watch them on any device that speaks IPTV.
Key features of ErsatzTV
Custom 24/7 channels
Build any number of live channels by combining collections, playlists, and scheduling rules into round-the-clock streams.
IPTV and EPG output
Expose channels as M3U playlists with a full XMLTV electronic program guide so any IPTV client tunes in like cable.
Plex / Jellyfin / Emby
Plug directly into existing media-server libraries or scan local folders so the same media powers VOD apps and your TV channels.
Hardware transcoding
Optional NVENC, QSV, VAAPI, AMF, and VideoToolbox acceleration to keep CPU usage manageable while serving live streams.
Watermarks and bumpers
Overlay channel watermarks, splice in bumpers and intros, and break programming with custom interstitials for a real-channel feel.
Music video channels
Mix music videos and audio into chronological or themed channels, complete with cover-art display and metadata-driven scheduling.
Why run ErsatzTV on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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