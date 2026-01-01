Up to 70% off for ErsatzTV

Deploy ErsatzTV in one-click installation.

Self-hosted IPTV server that turns a personal media library into custom 24/7 live TV channels with electronic program guide.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
$8.79/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy ErsatzTV in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for ErsatzTV

MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with ErsatzTV

ErsatzTV is an open-source self-hosted platform that transforms a personal media library â€” Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, or local files â€” into live, custom-scheduled TV channels with a real electronic program guide. Channels stream as M3U/HLS playlists that any IPTV-aware client can tune in to: Channels DVR, Plex DVR, Jellyfin Live TV, VLC, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and mobile apps.

Self-hosting ErsatzTV on your own VPS gives you a private classic-cable replacement built entirely from media you already own, without subscribing to a streaming service or being interrupted by ads. Schedule themed marathons, news-style rotations, music-video channels, or kids' programming blocks, then watch them on any device that speaks IPTV.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of ErsatzTV

Custom 24/7 channels

Build any number of live channels by combining collections, playlists, and scheduling rules into round-the-clock streams.

IPTV and EPG output

Expose channels as M3U playlists with a full XMLTV electronic program guide so any IPTV client tunes in like cable.

Plex / Jellyfin / Emby

Plug directly into existing media-server libraries or scan local folders so the same media powers VOD apps and your TV channels.

Hardware transcoding

Optional NVENC, QSV, VAAPI, AMF, and VideoToolbox acceleration to keep CPU usage manageable while serving live streams.

Watermarks and bumpers

Overlay channel watermarks, splice in bumpers and intros, and break programming with custom interstitials for a real-channel feel.

Music video channels

Mix music videos and audio into chronological or themed channels, complete with cover-art display and metadata-driven scheduling.

Why run ErsatzTV on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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