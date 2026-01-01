ErsatzTV is an open-source self-hosted platform that transforms a personal media library â€” Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, or local files â€” into live, custom-scheduled TV channels with a real electronic program guide. Channels stream as M3U/HLS playlists that any IPTV-aware client can tune in to: Channels DVR, Plex DVR, Jellyfin Live TV, VLC, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and mobile apps.

Self-hosting ErsatzTV on your own VPS gives you a private classic-cable replacement built entirely from media you already own, without subscribing to a streaming service or being interrupted by ads. Schedule themed marathons, news-style rotations, music-video channels, or kids' programming blocks, then watch them on any device that speaks IPTV.