Element is an open-source messaging and collaboration platform built on the Matrix protocol. It provides end-to-end encrypted messaging, voice and video calls, and file sharing by default, with the ability to connect to any Matrix homeserver â€” including self-hosted Synapse instances or public servers like matrix.org.

Self-hosting Element on your VPS keeps your messaging infrastructure under your control. You can configure federation settings, enforce security policies, integrate with your own Matrix homeserver, and ensure sensitive business communications never pass through third-party cloud infrastructure.