Deploy Eclipse Mosquitto in one-click installation.
Lightweight open-source MQTT broker for connecting IoT devices, sensors, and applications with publish/subscribe messaging.
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What you can build with Eclipse Mosquitto
Eclipse Mosquitto is the reference open-source implementation of the MQTT protocol, supporting versions 5.0, 3.1.1, and 3.1. MQTT's minimal binary overhead and publish/subscribe model make it the standard choice for IoT sensor networks, home automation hubs, and any application where bandwidth and battery life matter. Mosquitto is deployed in production environments ranging from single Raspberry Pi home setups to large-scale industrial IoT deployments.
This template deploys Mosquitto with password authentication enabled by default and persistent storage for message data and configuration. Self-hosting gives you unlimited connections and messages without per-device fees, full control over access control lists, and consistent low-latency delivery that shared cloud brokers cannot guarantee.
Key features of Eclipse Mosquitto
MQTT Protocol Support
Supports MQTT versions 5.0, 3.1.1, and 3.1, ensuring compatibility with the full range of IoT devices, libraries, and client tools.
Password Authentication
Pre-configured password-based authentication blocks unauthorized connections from the moment the broker starts, with no extra setup required.
Message Persistence
Retained messages and QoS delivery guarantees survive broker restarts, ensuring devices reconnecting after downtime receive missed updates.
Topic Access Control
ACL rules restrict which clients can publish or subscribe to specific topics, enabling fine-grained multi-tenant broker configurations.
TLS Encryption
Native TLS/SSL support encrypts all client connections, protecting sensor data and control commands in transit across untrusted networks.
Why run Eclipse Mosquitto on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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