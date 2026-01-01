Deploy Easy!Appointments in one click installation.
Free open-source appointment scheduling system with customer self-booking, multi-provider calendars, and automated email notifications.
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What you can build with Easy!Appointments
Easy!Appointments is a comprehensive, open-source scheduling platform that lets service-based businesses offer online appointment booking without paying per-booking fees or accepting platform lock-in. Customers see real-time availability and book slots themselves, reducing phone interruptions and manual calendar management for staff.
The system supports multiple service providers with independent calendars, customizable booking forms, and automated email reminders that cut no-show rates. Google Calendar synchronization keeps schedules in sync with tools staff already use. Industries from healthcare and beauty to consulting and education rely on Easy!Appointments for its clean interface and flexible configuration. This deployment pairs the application with a MySQL database for reliable scheduling data persistence.
Key features of Easy!Appointments
Customer self-booking
Customers view real-time availability and book appointments online without any back-and-forth with staff.
Multi-provider calendars
Manages individual calendars and availability windows for each service provider, preventing double-bookings across teams.
Automated notifications
Sends confirmation and reminder emails automatically, reducing no-show rates without any manual follow-up.
Google Calendar sync
Synchronizes bookings with Google Calendar so providers see appointments alongside the rest of their schedule.
Customizable booking forms
Tailor the fields customers complete at booking to capture the information each service type requires.
Why run Easy!Appointments on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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