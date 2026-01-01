Deploy Donetick in one click installation.
Open-source collaborative task manager for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities across multiple users.
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What you can build with Donetick
Donetick is a self-hosted task management application purpose-built for shared living spaces and small groups. It goes beyond simple to-do lists by providing intelligent assignment strategies â€” including random rotation and workload balancing based on completion history â€” so recurring responsibilities are distributed fairly among all members without manual coordination.
Flexible scheduling supports daily, weekly, monthly, and custom recurrence patterns, while integrations with Telegram and Pushover deliver timely reminders. NFC tag support lets members complete tasks instantly by tapping a tag in the relevant location. SSO and OIDC compatibility means Donetick fits into existing identity setups, and the lightweight SQLite backend keeps deployment simple. Self-hosting gives you full data privacy with no subscription fees.
Key features of Donetick
Smart task assignment
Distributes chores fairly using random allocation or workload balancing based on each member's completion history.
Flexible recurrence
Supports daily, weekly, monthly, and custom schedules so every routine â€” from daily dishes to monthly deep-cleans â€” stays on track.
Push notifications
Integrates with Telegram and Pushover to send reminders and overdue alerts directly to members' devices.
NFC tag support
Place NFC tags in relevant spots around the home so members can mark tasks complete instantly with a phone tap.
SSO and OIDC login
Connects to existing identity providers via Single Sign-On and OpenID Connect for seamless user management.
Why run Donetick on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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