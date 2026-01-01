Deploy docassemble in one-click installation.
Open-source expert system for guided interviews and automated document assembly built on Python, YAML, and Markdown.
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What you can build with docassemble
docassemble is a free, open-source platform for building web-based guided interviews that gather information from end users and assemble custom documents, contracts, and forms from the answers. Authors write interview logic in YAML, document templates in Markdown or DOCX, and extend behavior with Python â€” without standing up a custom web application.
Originally designed for legal aid organizations and law firms automating client intake and document drafting, docassemble now powers expert systems across compliance, government services, and HR workflows. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps sensitive interview answers, generated documents, and client data on infrastructure you control, with no per-interview or per-user fees.
Key features of docassemble
Guided Interviews
Build branching question flows in YAML that gather user input through accessible, mobile-friendly web forms with conditional logic.
Document Assembly
Generate filled DOCX, PDF, and RTF documents from interview answers using Markdown or Word templates with automatic formatting.
Python Extensibility
Drop into full Python whenever YAML is not enough â€” call external APIs, run calculations, or integrate with existing systems.
Electronic Signatures
Capture signatures on touchscreens and embed them into generated documents without third-party e-signature services.
Multilingual Support
Author one interview in multiple languages with built-in translation tools and locale-aware date, number, and currency formatting.
Built-in Playground
Browser-based development environment with code editor, live testing, and package management lets authors iterate without a separate IDE.
Why run docassemble on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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