Dkron is an open-source distributed job scheduling system written in Go that replaces traditional cron with a fault-tolerant, cluster-aware alternative. Unlike single-host cron, Dkron uses the Raft consensus protocol and a gossip-based membership layer so jobs keep running even when individual nodes fail, eliminating the single point of failure that plagues classic crontabs.

Self-hosting Dkron on your own VPS keeps schedules, execution history, and job payloads under your control while exposing a built-in web UI, REST API, and HTTP/shell executors for running scripts, webhooks, and external commands. The bundled storage engine removes the need for any external database, making the deployment a single container with a persistent data volume for Raft state and job history.