Dagu is a powerful open-source workflow scheduler that replaces traditional cron jobs with directed acyclic graph (DAG) pipelines managed through a clean web interface. Define workflows in simple YAML files with steps that can run shell commands, Docker containers, HTTP requests, SQL queries, and more — all with dependency chains, retries, and conditional logic built in.

Self-hosting Dagu on your own VPS gives you a single-binary scheduler with no database dependencies. File-based storage keeps things simple while the web UI provides real-time execution monitoring, log viewing, and manual trigger controls. This deployment includes built-in authentication and persistent storage for workflow definitions and execution history.