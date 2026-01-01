Modern DAG-based workflow scheduler with a web UI for managing cron jobs and task pipelines.
Choose a VPS plan for Dagu
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dagu
Dagu is a powerful open-source workflow scheduler that replaces traditional cron jobs with directed acyclic graph (DAG) pipelines managed through a clean web interface. Define workflows in simple YAML files with steps that can run shell commands, Docker containers, HTTP requests, SQL queries, and more — all with dependency chains, retries, and conditional logic built in.
Self-hosting Dagu on your own VPS gives you a single-binary scheduler with no database dependencies. File-based storage keeps things simple while the web UI provides real-time execution monitoring, log viewing, and manual trigger controls. This deployment includes built-in authentication and persistent storage for workflow definitions and execution history.
Key features of Dagu
DAG workflow editor
Define task dependencies as directed acyclic graphs in YAML with parallel execution, conditional branching, and retry logic.
Built-in step types
Run shell commands, Docker containers, HTTP requests, SQL queries, SSH commands, and S3 operations as native step types.
Real-time monitoring
Watch workflow execution progress in real-time through the web UI with step-level status, logs, and timing information.
Cron scheduling
Schedule workflows with cron expressions and manage all scheduled jobs from a single dashboard.
AI agent integration
Run AI coding agents like Claude Code, Codex, and Copilot as workflow steps with built-in harness support.
Why run Dagu on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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