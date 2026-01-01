CryptPad is an open-source, end-to-end encrypted collaborative office suite. Unlike cloud editors that store documents in plaintext on the server, CryptPad encrypts everything in the browser before it reaches the server — meaning the host never has access to what users write, draw, or create. This zero-knowledge architecture makes it suitable for teams handling sensitive information, organizations under strict data regulations, or anyone who wants real-time collaboration without trusting a service provider with their content.

Self-hosting CryptPad on your own VPS gives you complete control over your team's documents, user data, and storage — with no usage limits, no subscription fees, and no external cloud dependency.